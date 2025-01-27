Chinese Community: UAE Is A Global Model Of Cultural Diversity
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 27, 2025 | 05:15 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jan, 2025) The Chinese community in the UAE praised the country's pioneering role in embracing cultures and promoting the values of tolerance and coexistence during the Chinese New Year celebration held yesterday at Umm Al Emarat Park in Abu Dhabi.
In statements to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), Tang Zhengang, Chairman of the Chinese General Chamber of Commerce in the UAE, said that the UAE’s efforts in providing a nurturing environment for talent and creativity have elevated it beyond being just a destination for work and investment. It has become a second home where everyone can express their cultural identity freely and with dignity.
He added that these exceptional efforts have solidified the UAE’s position as a leading destination that embraces diverse cultures, enabling everyone to live in an environment of mutual respect and shared understanding.
Luo Alec, a resident of Abu Dhabi, highlighted the UAE’s success in attracting talent from all over the world, emphasizing that the country has provided a safe and stable environment that fosters innovation and entrepreneurship.
The celebration witnessed widespread participation from various nationalities residing in the UAE. It included a variety of artistic and cultural performances reflecting the deep Emirati-Chinese relations and showcasing the cultural diversity that characterizes the UAE.
Participants affirmed that the UAE’s model of cultural coexistence serves as an inspiration to the world. They noted the country's success in creating an integrated system that supports diversity and celebrates different cultures.
Recent Stories
Chinese community: UAE is a global model of cultural diversity
Real estate transactions in Ajman hit AED20.5 billion in 2024
Abdullah bin Zayed, Lavrov discuss regional developments over phone
Meraas awards over AED1 billion construction contract for Bluewaters Bay
Estonian Minister highlights UAE partnership as model for successful agricultura ..
Vivo Y200 Now Available in 128GB: Tailored for Flexibility Without Compromise
Vivo Y200: The Smartphone Everyone Is Talking About
The vivo Y200: Balancing Style and Performance
AMMROC leads strategic growth in aerospace through partnership with Marshall
Focus, experience drive ‘Formula Regional’ victory: Rashid Al Dhaheri
ADU celebrates leap in Times Higher Education Rankings 2025
UOS hosts academic delegation from Monash University
More Stories From Middle East
-
Chinese community: UAE is a global model of cultural diversity2 minutes ago
-
UAE President receives Georgian Prime Minister17 minutes ago
-
Real estate transactions in Ajman hit AED20.5 billion in 202432 minutes ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed, Lavrov discuss regional developments over phone47 minutes ago
-
Meraas awards over AED1 billion construction contract for Bluewaters Bay47 minutes ago
-
Estonian Minister highlights UAE partnership as model for successful agricultural cooperation47 minutes ago
-
AMMROC leads strategic growth in aerospace through partnership with Marshall2 hours ago
-
Focus, experience drive ‘Formula Regional’ victory: Rashid Al Dhaheri2 hours ago
-
ADU celebrates leap in Times Higher Education Rankings 20253 hours ago
-
UOS hosts academic delegation from Monash University3 hours ago
-
Sharjah Ruler decrees creation of Sharjah Creative Quarter3 hours ago
-
Al Dhafra Solar Power Park hosts CCI France UAE members3 hours ago