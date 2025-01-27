Chinese community: UAE is a global model of cultural diversity

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jan, 2025) The Chinese community in the UAE praised the country's pioneering role in embracing cultures and promoting the values of tolerance and coexistence during the Chinese New Year celebration held yesterday at Umm Al Emarat Park in Abu Dhabi.

In statements to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), Tang Zhengang, Chairman of the Chinese General Chamber of Commerce in the UAE, said that the UAE’s efforts in providing a nurturing environment for talent and creativity have elevated it beyond being just a destination for work and investment. It has become a second home where everyone can express their cultural identity freely and with dignity.

He added that these exceptional efforts have solidified the UAE’s position as a leading destination that embraces diverse cultures, enabling everyone to live in an environment of mutual respect and shared understanding.

Luo Alec, a resident of Abu Dhabi, highlighted the UAE’s success in attracting talent from all over the world, emphasizing that the country has provided a safe and stable environment that fosters innovation and entrepreneurship.

The celebration witnessed widespread participation from various nationalities residing in the UAE. It included a variety of artistic and cultural performances reflecting the deep Emirati-Chinese relations and showcasing the cultural diversity that characterizes the UAE.

Participants affirmed that the UAE’s model of cultural coexistence serves as an inspiration to the world. They noted the country's success in creating an integrated system that supports diversity and celebrates different cultures.