Chinese Consulate announces six events to celebrate Chinese New Year in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jan, 2025) The Consulate General of the People's Republic of China in Dubai has announced six events to celebrate the upcoming Chinese New Year, including showcases of Chinese electric vehicles and a Lantern Festival with innovative interactive technologies.

These festivities form part of the broader “Spring Festival” celebrations, regarded as one of the most significant traditional holidays in China, symbolising family unity and social harmony.

This initiative underscores the ongoing efforts to enhance the friendship between the People’s Republic of China and the United Arab Emirates, reflecting the two countries’ commitment to cultural dialogue, tolerance, and mutual coexistence. UAE citizens and residents have been invited to attend the events and discover the beauty of Chinese traditions and the rituals observed during the New Year.

In a statement to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), Ou Boqian, the Chinese Consul General in Dubai, stated that these events support the UAE’s vision of openness and pluralism, acting as a key platform for fostering cultural and civilisational relations.

She noted that the “Spring Festival” incorporates a rich heritage of customs and traditions that reflect the depth of China’s ancient history.

She further explained that the Chinese Consulate General in Dubai is committed to presenting these activities in innovative ways that resonate with audiences in the UAE, including the use of the latest digital technologies in the Lantern Festival and highlighting various Chinese electric vehicle models, which embody the global shift towards sustainability and environmental protection.

Chinese New Year celebrations attract significant international attention, as Chinese communities present a wide array of folkloric performances and vibrant cultural festivals, showcasing the country’s cultural identity and reinforcing values of goodwill, peace, and human unity.