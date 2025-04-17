Open Menu

Chinese Doctors Implant World's Smallest, Lightest Artificial Heart

Muhammad Irfan Published April 17, 2025 | 04:00 PM

Chinese doctors implant world's smallest, lightest artificial heart

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2025) Chinese doctors have successfully implanted the world's smallest and lightest artificial heart that uses magnetic levitation technology into a seven-year-old boy, giving him more time to wait for a heart transplant.

According to a report by China Daily, this miniature device weighs 45 grams and has a diameter of 2.9 centimetres. Its size is comparable to that of the cap of a standard plastic water bottle, and it is approximately half the weight of the smallest maglev-powered heart pump designed for adults.

The Union Hospital affiliated to Tongji Medical College at the Huazhong University of Science and Technology in Wuhan, Hubei province, said on Tuesday that the operation was carried out on March 30, and the boy is now in stable condition and awaiting further treatment.

The development of the artificial heart stemmed from a research program initiated by the hospital and an innovative medical equipment company based in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, in 2021. The hospital has also partnered with nearly 20 domestic and foreign medical institutions to carry out clinical research.

Related Topics

World Technology Water China Company Shenzhen Wuhan March From Weight

Recent Stories

FNC, European Parliament discuss enhancing parliam ..

FNC, European Parliament discuss enhancing parliamentary cooperation

5 minutes ago
 UAE, Russia discuss judicial, legal cooperation

UAE, Russia discuss judicial, legal cooperation

5 minutes ago
 Oliver Wyman backs Abu Dhabi’s vision to become ..

Oliver Wyman backs Abu Dhabi’s vision to become global healthcare leader

5 minutes ago
 DXB recognised for leadership in aviation safety b ..

DXB recognised for leadership in aviation safety by ACI

35 minutes ago
 COAS Munir says honoring martyrs sacred for every ..

COAS Munir says honoring martyrs sacred for every Pakistani

40 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler appoints Khamis Al Mazrouei as SNOC ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints Khamis Al Mazrouei as SNOC Executive Director

50 minutes ago
Hollywood actress Cate Blanchett bids farewell to ..

Hollywood actress Cate Blanchett bids farewell to acting, showbiz industry

50 minutes ago
 Anwar Gargash meets European parliamentary delegat ..

Anwar Gargash meets European parliamentary delegation

1 hour ago
 1,500 swimmers to compete in Dubai International A ..

1,500 swimmers to compete in Dubai International Aquatics Championships

2 hours ago
 Tadweer Group, China’s SFECO to explore green bu ..

Tadweer Group, China’s SFECO to explore green building materials facility in A ..

2 hours ago
 Khushi Kapoor confirms her relationship with Vedan ..

Khushi Kapoor confirms her relationship with Vedang Raina

3 hours ago
 UAE, Kenya discuss enhancing bilateral relations, ..

UAE, Kenya discuss enhancing bilateral relations, regional security

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East