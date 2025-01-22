Chinese-Emirati Cultural Event Celebrates Heritage, Sustainability
Umer Jamshaid Published January 22, 2025 | 03:30 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jan, 2025) The Consulate-General of the People's Republic of China in Dubai is organising the "Embracing the Chinese New Year 2025" event on 25th January to mark the Chinese New Year.
The event aims to strengthen cultural ties between the UAE and China through activities that showcase heritage and support sustainability.
The event will feature a grand rally of Chinese electric vehicles, with the participation of 13 leading automakers. The rally will commence from Dubai Equestrian Club, pass through the scenic route in Saih Al Salam, and conclude at the Zayed Heritage Village in Abu Dhabi, blending China's advanced technology with the UAE's rich cultural heritage.
The programme also includes various environmental and cultural activities, such as tree-planting initiatives in the Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve to promote sustainability. Additionally, cultural performances inspired by Chinese heritage, including traditional music and dance, will highlight the spirit of Chinese New Year celebrations.
A morning car exhibition and test drives at Dubai Equestrian Club will allow the public to experience the latest innovations in Chinese electric and sustainable vehicles.
The event underscores the UAE-China strong and enduring relations and highlights their commitment to sustainable development goals.
Recent Stories
Chinese-Emirati cultural event celebrates heritage, sustainability
Zayed Foundation continues providing relief aid to Gaza
Dubai International Chamber highlights expansion opportunities for local compani ..
Arab Parliament Speaker praises Abu Dhabi's leadership as safest city
Islamic Treasury Bonds Auction for January attracts bids worth AED6.91 billion
RAK to host Stevie Awards ceremony on February 22
Rashid Al Dhaheri wins second in Formula Regional Middle East
Minister of Economy spotlights UAE’s competitive advantages at Davos 2025
UAE leaders offer condolences to Turkish President over victims of hotel fire
SC benches’ jurisdiction: AGP objects to appointment of amicus curies
16.8 thousand GCC nationals registered in pension systems: GCC Statistical Centr ..
Davos 2025: Collaboration only viable path forward to secure future progress
More Stories From Middle East
-
Chinese-Emirati cultural event celebrates heritage, sustainability2 minutes ago
-
Zayed Foundation continues providing relief aid to Gaza2 minutes ago
-
Dubai International Chamber highlights expansion opportunities for local companies in Africa, Southe ..17 minutes ago
-
Arab Parliament Speaker praises Abu Dhabi's leadership as safest city17 minutes ago
-
MoEI develops Geospatial Data Platform for Agriculture, Water Resources32 minutes ago
-
Islamic Treasury Bonds Auction for January attracts bids worth AED6.91 billion1 hour ago
-
RAK to host Stevie Awards ceremony on February 221 hour ago
-
Rashid Al Dhaheri wins second in Formula Regional Middle East2 hours ago
-
Minister of Economy spotlights UAE’s competitive advantages at Davos 20252 hours ago
-
UAE leaders offer condolences to Turkish President over victims of hotel fire2 hours ago
-
16.8 thousand GCC nationals registered in pension systems: GCC Statistical Centre3 hours ago
-
Davos 2025: Collaboration only viable path forward to secure future progress3 hours ago