Chinese-Emirati Cultural Event Celebrates Heritage, Sustainability

Umer Jamshaid Published January 22, 2025 | 03:30 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jan, 2025) The Consulate-General of the People's Republic of China in Dubai is organising the "Embracing the Chinese New Year 2025" event on 25th January to mark the Chinese New Year.

The event aims to strengthen cultural ties between the UAE and China through activities that showcase heritage and support sustainability.

The event will feature a grand rally of Chinese electric vehicles, with the participation of 13 leading automakers. The rally will commence from Dubai Equestrian Club, pass through the scenic route in Saih Al Salam, and conclude at the Zayed Heritage Village in Abu Dhabi, blending China's advanced technology with the UAE's rich cultural heritage.

The programme also includes various environmental and cultural activities, such as tree-planting initiatives in the Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve to promote sustainability. Additionally, cultural performances inspired by Chinese heritage, including traditional music and dance, will highlight the spirit of Chinese New Year celebrations.

A morning car exhibition and test drives at Dubai Equestrian Club will allow the public to experience the latest innovations in Chinese electric and sustainable vehicles.

The event underscores the UAE-China strong and enduring relations and highlights their commitment to sustainable development goals.

