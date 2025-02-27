Chinese engineering firm sees Abu Dhabi as key hub for regional growth

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Feb, 2025) Paul chen, Chairman of Shanghai Tengfa Engineering Construction Co. Ltd., a leading Chinese company specialising in crane rental and engineering services, emphasised Abu Dhabi’s unique investment advantages, positioning it as an ideal destination for expanding business operations in the region.

He highlighted the promising opportunities available within the emirate’s economic diversification strategy.

Speaking to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the "Chinese-Arab Entrepreneurs Summit" at Investopia 2025, Chen underscored Abu Dhabi’s strategic location at the crossroads of three continents—Asia, Africa, and Europe.

He noted that the emirate’s competitive edge is enhanced by its advanced seaport network, air transport infrastructure, and logistics capabilities, including Khalifa Economic Zone, which reduces shipping costs and optimises operational efficiency.

The company chairman praised Abu Dhabi’s investor-friendly regulatory framework, characterised by zero personal income tax, low corporate tax rates, and supportive policies offering financial incentives and collaboration opportunities. These factors contribute to reduced operational costs and minimised tax risks.

Chen highlighted Abu Dhabi’s transition from an oil-based economy to renewable energy development, asserting that his company’s three-decade expertise in wind turbine installation positions it well to contribute effectively to the emirate’s wind energy projects.

He also noted that Abu Dhabi’s plans to expand its manufacturing sector and boost non-oil exports would stimulate further infrastructure and industrial projects, driving increased demand for the company’s specialised equipment rental services.

Tengfa Engineering Construction Co. Ltd., which began expanding internationally in 2007, currently operates over 170 lifting machines with a combined lifting capacity exceeding one million metric tons. The company has been involved in major projects in Saudi Arabia, including the FIFA World Cup stadium in Dammam and the Wadi al-Dawasir Solar PV Park.

Chen stated that the strengthening UAE-China relations are unlocking vast cooperation opportunities across various sectors, particularly in renewable energy, infrastructure, and manufacturing. He anticipates that Abu Dhabi will witness a growing influx of Chinese enterprises seeking to establish and expand their presence in the emirate.

He emphasised that Abu Dhabi offers an ideal platform for Chinese companies looking to scale their operations across the middle East and North Africa, benefiting from the emirate’s stable regulatory environment, tax incentives, and dispute resolution mechanisms that mitigate risks and safeguard business interests.

Expressing his company’s commitment to supporting Abu Dhabi’s sustainable development and economic diversification goals, Chen affirmed that Tengfachong Dong Co. Ltd. aims to provide specialised services that align with the emirate’s development projects. The company seeks to attract further foreign investments, enhance relevant value chains, generate employment opportunities, and contribute to economic growth.

The "Chinese-Arab Entrepreneurs Summit," held as part of Investopia 2025, serves as a key platform for exploring new business opportunities, advancing Chinese-Arab cooperation across various fields, and showcasing commercial and investment enablers to strengthen partnerships between business communities in both regions.