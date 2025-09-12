Chinese envoy strongly condemns Israeli strike in Qatar

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Sep, 2025) China's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Fu Cong has strongly condemned the Israeli strike targeting top Hamas officials in Qatar.

At the UN Security Council emergency meeting on Thursday, Fu Cong highlighted Qatar's role as a key mediator in the Gaza ceasefire negotiations, stressing its significant efforts to promote peace, according to China Central Television (CCTV).