Chinese family of 4 infected with new coronavirus in UAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jan, 2020) A four-member Chinese family infected with new coronavirus is the first confirmed case in the UAE, the Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, revealed today.

The statement clarified that "all family members are in stable condition and the situation was contained by following the most necessary precautionary measures adopted globally when dealing with infected cases.

"

The Ministry assured the public about the general health situation, emphasising that "it is not a cause for concern."

It added, "We advise all citizens and residents to adhere to the general health guidelines."

MoHAP confirmed that, in coordination with health and all concerned authorities in the country, it has taken "all the necessary precautions in accordance with the scientific recommendations, conditions and standards approved by the World Health Organisation."