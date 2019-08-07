UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Investment, Trade On Agenda At Ajman Free Zone Meeting

Muhammad Irfan 36 minutes ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 04:45 PM

Chinese investment, trade on agenda at Ajman Free Zone meeting

The Chairman of Ajman Free Zone, Sheikh Ahmed Bin Humaid Al Nuaimi has met with Tielan Peng, Chairman of Hunan Group and Gulf Chinese Trading Corporation to discuss further strengthening trade opportunities between the two organisations

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Aug, 2019) The Chairman of Ajman Free Zone, Sheikh Ahmed Bin Humaid Al Nuaimi has met with Tielan Peng, Chairman of Hunan Group and Gulf Chinese Trading Corporation to discuss further strengthening trade opportunities between the two organisations.

The Gulf Chinese Trading Corporation is a committed investor in Ajman and is the entity behind the China Mall which was established in 2010 and provides a thriving shopping destination in the Emirate.

The meeting was a significant event for Ajman Free Zone which is focused on developing the sectors of technologies, education, healthcare and retail.

The Chinese delegation praised the Ajman Free Zone's efforts to provide a wealth of financial and practical benefits to Chinese investors. They also recognised the overall investment infrastructure that the Free Zone has created and maintained, for the benefit of businesses trading within the emirate.

Related Topics

Education China Ajman Event

Recent Stories

Iran to Showcase Own Version of Russian S-300 Miss ..

10 minutes ago

Rs 27.4m fine imposed on profiteers in 2019 in Fai ..

11 minutes ago

Discussion for promotion of Hindko language held

11 minutes ago

Iranian, Iraqi Provinces Agree to Promote Economic ..

11 minutes ago

Punjab to achieve 9mln tree plantation target: Raf ..

15 minutes ago

CTD registers case in Quetta's Mission Chowk blast ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.