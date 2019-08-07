Chinese investment, trade on agenda at Ajman Free Zone meeting

The Chairman of Ajman Free Zone, Sheikh Ahmed Bin Humaid Al Nuaimi has met with Tielan Peng, Chairman of Hunan Group and Gulf Chinese Trading Corporation to discuss further strengthening trade opportunities between the two organisations

The Gulf Chinese Trading Corporation is a committed investor in Ajman and is the entity behind the China Mall which was established in 2010 and provides a thriving shopping destination in the Emirate.

The meeting was a significant event for Ajman Free Zone which is focused on developing the sectors of technologies, education, healthcare and retail.

The Chinese delegation praised the Ajman Free Zone's efforts to provide a wealth of financial and practical benefits to Chinese investors. They also recognised the overall investment infrastructure that the Free Zone has created and maintained, for the benefit of businesses trading within the emirate.