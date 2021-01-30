UrduPoint.com
Chinese Mainland Reports 36 New Locally Transmitted COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 11:00 AM

Chinese mainland reports 36 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jan, 2021) The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 52 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 36 locally transmitted and 16 arriving from outside the mainland, the National Health Commission said Saturday.

The commission daily report said that of the locally transmitted cases, 27 were reported in Heilongjiang, five in Jilin, two in Shanghai and one each in Beijing and Hebei, Xinhua reported.

No deaths related to the disease were reported on Friday, said the commission.

More Stories From Middle East

