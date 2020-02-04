Chinese media praise UAE’s support to China amid coronavirus outbreak

(@imziishan)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Feb, 2020) Chinese media outlets have praised the UAE’s support to China in its fight against the new coronavirus.

All prominent media have highlighted the UAE’s symbolic gesture of illuminating important landmarks in the country on Sunday evening with the Chinese flag and supportive messages in Mandarin.

The reports also appreciated the message of support from His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

Xinhua, the Chinese news agency, published several pictures of lit up UAE structures under the headline ‘UAE landmarks fuel China's fight against the epidemic.’ The agency said the buildings were lit up with slogans in part "to cheer China up" in its fight against the novel coronavirus.

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, ADNOC's headquarters in Abu Dhabi was emblazoned with slogans in Chinese that read "Wuhan, come on," Xinhua added.

People's Daily, the largest circulated newspaper and official mouthpiece of the ruling party, published a detailed report under the headline ‘All sectors of the UAE fully support China's fight against new coronavirus epidemic.’ The newspaper highlighted Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed’s tweet on January 26, in which he said, "We’re closely following the Chinese government’s efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus. We are confident in their ability to overcome this crisis. The UAE is ready to provide all support to China and cooperate with the international community to tackle this virus."

CCTV, China Central Television, the predominant public television network in China, also published a similar detailed report with pictures of the illuminated UAE buildings.