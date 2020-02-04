UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Media Praise UAE’s Support To China Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 05:15 PM

Chinese media praise UAE’s support to China amid coronavirus outbreak

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Feb, 2020) Chinese media outlets have praised the UAE’s support to China in its fight against the new coronavirus.

All prominent media have highlighted the UAE’s symbolic gesture of illuminating important landmarks in the country on Sunday evening with the Chinese flag and supportive messages in Mandarin.

The reports also appreciated the message of support from His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

Xinhua, the Chinese news agency, published several pictures of lit up UAE structures under the headline ‘UAE landmarks fuel China's fight against the epidemic.’ The agency said the buildings were lit up with slogans in part "to cheer China up" in its fight against the novel coronavirus.

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, ADNOC's headquarters in Abu Dhabi was emblazoned with slogans in Chinese that read "Wuhan, come on," Xinhua added.

People's Daily, the largest circulated newspaper and official mouthpiece of the ruling party, published a detailed report under the headline ‘All sectors of the UAE fully support China's fight against new coronavirus epidemic.’ The newspaper highlighted Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed’s tweet on January 26, in which he said, "We’re closely following the Chinese government’s efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus. We are confident in their ability to overcome this crisis. The UAE is ready to provide all support to China and cooperate with the international community to tackle this virus."

CCTV, China Central Television, the predominant public television network in China, also published a similar detailed report with pictures of the illuminated UAE buildings.

Related Topics

China UAE Company Abu Dhabi Oil January Sunday Media TV All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Chinese media praise UAE’s support to China amid ..

3 minutes ago

UVAS observed Kashmir Solidarity Day

7 minutes ago

OIC Delegation Concludes Mission to the Philippine ..

7 minutes ago

Outcomes of the 57th BoG meeting

13 minutes ago

Rafi Peer Theatre Workshop presents 29th Internati ..

28 minutes ago

Supreme Court gives six weeks to Sukkur police for ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.