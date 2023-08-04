Chinese media to actively participate in 2nd Global Media Congress: Chinese Envoy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Aug, 2023) Chinese media will actively participate in the upcoming Global Media Congress in Abu Dhabi, which will explore the media of the new era and convey the common values and ideals of humankind through technology, innovation, and win-win collaboration, a top Chinese diplomat told the Emirates News Agency (WAM).

“China strongly supports the UAE in successfully holding the Global Media Congress, encourages Chinese media and enterprises to actively participate in the conference, and discuss the innovative developments of the media industry with the UAE and other countries' media. I wish the second Global Media Congress great success,” said Zhang Yiming, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China.

He made these comments as preparations are underway for the second edition of the Global Media Congress that will be held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court.

Organised by ADNEC Group in partnership with WAM, the prominent international conference-cum-exhibition in the media sector will take place from 14th to 16th November 2023, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre – ADNEC, Abu Dhabi.

The Chinese envoy pointed out that this year's Global Media Congress coincides with the 10th anniversary of the "Belt and Road" initiative proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping, and the UAE’s hosting of the COP28 in Dubai. “I believe this year's conference will be more eye-catching and gain more fruitful achievements.”

Yiming added that this year’s conference is expected to carry forward the past and usher in the future, seek common ground while reserving differences, actively explore the media of the new era, and convey the common values and ideals of mankind through technology, innovation, and win-win collaboration.

He said China and the UAE share the same aspirations and ideas, and it is common responsibility of the media to tell the story of China and UAE and the story of China-UAE friendship.

“In recent years, under the care and guidance of President Xi Jinping and President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, China-UAE exchanges and cooperation in the media field have developed rapidly and achieved fruitful results,” Yiming stressed.

China's People's Daily newspaper, Xinhua News Agency, China Media Group etc. have set up offices in the UAE, and UAE media such as WAM and others have joined the "Belt and Road" news cooperation alliance, the envoy explained.

He said the mainstream media in China and the UAE have strengthened information sharing and worked together to introduce objective, real, and “three-dimensional views” of China and the UAE to the people of the two countries. China's excellent film and television dramas broadcast on the UAE tv stations and people here welcomed them.

The envoy said the recent China visit of Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, Director-General of WAM, was highly successful with in-depth exchanges with Chinese media and universities, and a number of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) signed have opened up broad prospects for deepening all-round cooperation between the media of the two countries.

Sharing his experience of attending the first Global Media Congress last year, the ambassador emphasised that the successful event confirmed the concept of tolerance and coexistence in the UAE, the country’s important influence, and promoted the innovation and development of the global media industry.

“I visited the booths of China Media Group, People's Daily and Al-Dafrah TV in the UAE, and witnessed the signing of the cooperation agreement between China Media Group and Al-Dafrah TV; I was impressed. At that time, I had just taken up my position as the ambassador and I had already strongly felt the unique charm of the UAE, which is ambitious, pioneering, open and inclusive.”

He added that every participant at the Congress exchanged ideas about grand issues related to the destiny of humankind and the future of world media.

GMC’s first edition in November 2022 under the theme “Shaping the Future of the Media Industry,” had attracted over 13,656 visitors.

The global event featured an exhibition, more than 30 debates and workshops, and over 162 globally renowned speakers. It was attended by more than 192 media establishments from 42 countries, as well as over 1,200 media experts, specialists, and influencers from six continents.

The media is the recorder of human history and the facilitator of exchanges and mutual learning among human civilisations, the ambassador said.

“President Xi Jinping put forward the Global Civilisation Initiative, advocating respect for the diversity of world civilisations, promoting the common values of all humankind, emphasising the inheritance and innovation of civilisations, and strengthening international cultural exchanges and cooperation. This coincides with the original intention of the UAE to host the Global Media Congress,” he added.

