Chinese movie stars set to dazzle Dubai at second China Film Week

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Sep, 2019) Hala China, a joint initiative by Meraas and Dubai Holding, will host the second China Film Week at Roxy Cinemas at City Walk and The Beach from 29th September to 5th October, 2019, with some of the Chinese film industry's biggest movie stars and directors expected to fly in for the glamorous opening night of the event on 29th September.

Among the directors heading to Dubai are Zhang Jizhong, the acclaimed director known for film adaptations of the classic Chinese "wuxia" literary texts, "Romance of the Three Kingdoms" and "Journey to the West"; Tang Jili – better known as Stanley Ton – known for his collaborations with Jackie Chan, including "Rumble in the Box"; and Tian Yusheng, who brings his latest film, "The Ex File 3: Return of the Exes", to Dubai for an exclusive screening.

The film and tv stars touching down in Dubai for the prestigious opening night include Chen Jianbin, esteemed for his portrayal of Cao in Zhang Jizhong’s "Three Kingdoms"; Jiang Qinqin, the Golden Phoenix Award-winning actress of "My Sister’s dictionary"; Han Geng, lead actor in Tian Yusheng’s "The Ex File 3: Return of the Exes"; Zhang Lanxin, known for her breakout role in Chinese action-comedy, "CZ12"; Clara Lee, Korean-American actress and model from Japanese movie, "Ask this of Rikyu"; and He Hongshan, lead actress from "Legend of the Phoenix".

The worldwide premiere of Chinese Captain, the film adaption of the real-life events of the forced landing of Sichuan Airlines in 2018, will be screened on the opening night of the China Film Week in Dubai, the same day it will be screened in China for the first time.

This will be followed by an exclusive red-carpet gala dinner hosted at City Walk, where VIP guests will be treated to performances from Chinese singer and ehru musician, Alan Dawazhuoma, and Spotlight, the Thai boy band from Chinese reality music TV show "Produce 101".

This year’s China Film Week will also see the introduction of the first China-UAE Film and Television Forum on 30th September at Madinat Jumeriah.

Sheikh Majid Al Mualla, Chairman of the board of Directors at Hala China, said, "Since Hala China launched the event last year, we have witnessed extraordinary levels of interest and collaboration between Dubai and China. Not only have we catalysed investments in new and emerging industries, but crucially, cultural exchanges have been taken to another level."

Li, Consul-General of the People’s Republic of China in Dubai, said, "This year, as part of the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the UAE, the second edition of the China Film Week reflects not only Dubai’s effort to promote friendship and cultural exchanges, but also the potential and opportunities for cooperation between our two countries."