Chinese New Year Celebrations In Dubai Seamlessly Blend Technology With Cultural Heritage

Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2025 | 10:15 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jan, 2025) DUBAI, 25th January 2025 (WAM) – The Consulate General of the People's Republic of China in Dubai hosted a vibrant 'Embracing the Chinese New Year' celebration, commemorating the Year of the Snake.

The festivities included a captivating parade featuring over 60 electric vehicles from 13 leading Chinese manufacturers, showcasing the nation's advancements in sustainable transportation. The parade journeyed from Dubai Equestrian Club to Abu Dhabi, fostering cultural exchange and strengthening ties between the two countries.

Consul General Ou Boqian told Emirates news Agency (WAM) that the event strengthens UAE-China cultural ties, building on five years of successful New Year parades with broad community participation.

The celebration showcased traditional dragon and lion dances, alongside China's EV industry achievements, which exceeded 10 million vehicles produced in 2024, with over two million exported globally.

Ou emphasised China-UAE efforts to reach $200 billion in bilateral trade by 2030, commending their collaboration in technology, clean energy, and sustainable development.

The event concluded with cultural performances celebrating Chinese heritage and UAE-China partnership.

