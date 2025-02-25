Chinese Private Enterprises' Trade Hits $3.4 Trillion In 2024
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 25, 2025 | 10:15 AM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2025) China's private enterprises recorded a foreign trade volume of 24.33 trillion Yuan (about US$3.4 trillion) in 2024, an 8.8 percent increase from the previous year, the General Administration of Customs (GAC) said on Monday.
According to China Central Television (CCTV), this growth reflects a significant enhancement in China's foreign trade vitality in 2024, with the number of enterprises engaged in import and export transactions reaching a historic high.
Private enterprises accounted for 55.5 percent of China's total foreign trade value, achieving three noteworthy milestones this year, the GAC said.
Firstly, the number of private enterprises with import and export records exceeded 600,000 for the first time, reaching 609,000, continuously injecting new momentum into foreign trade development.
Secondly, private enterprises have become the largest importers and exporters of high-tech products for the first time. Their import and export of high-tech products grew by 12.6 percent, with their share in China's total high-tech trade rising 3 percentage points to 48.5 percent. This includes over 20 percent growth in the export of high-end equipment like ships and the import of specialised equipment like semiconductor manufacturing machinery.
Thirdly, private enterprises' share in China's consumer goods imports exceeded 50 percent for the first time, up 2.8 percentage points year-on-year to 51.3 percent. In products like daily chemicals and fruits, their share has surpassed 60 percent, making foreign trade more closely connected to people's daily lives.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2025
Hamdan bin Mohammed receives Hazza bin Zayed in Dubai
Hamdan bin Mohammed directs prize money won by Ministry of Defence teams during ..
Forcing people from their land completely unacceptable: UN High Commissioner for ..
Austria strengthens commitment to IAEA in tackling nuclear security challenges
UAE, Italy sign three investment memoranda to facilitate cooperation in pharmace ..
ADX unveils 'ADX Group' to further advance Abu Dhabi’s investment landscape
Dubai Films and Games Commission hosts media retreat with global production comp ..
Emirates NBD's General Assembly Meeting approves substantial ordinary dividend o ..
Pakistan’s economy on the path to stability: Adviser
Kohat Police honors exceptional officers with awards
More Stories From Middle East
-
Chinese private enterprises' trade hits $3.4 trillion in 20246 minutes ago
-
Hamdan bin Mohammed receives Hazza bin Zayed in Dubai9 hours ago
-
Hamdan bin Mohammed directs prize money won by Ministry of Defence teams during DUBAI GAMES to be do ..9 hours ago
-
Forcing people from their land completely unacceptable: UN High Commissioner for Human Right9 hours ago
-
Austria strengthens commitment to IAEA in tackling nuclear security challenges9 hours ago
-
UAE, Italy sign three investment memoranda to facilitate cooperation in pharmaceuticals, minerals, d ..9 hours ago
-
ADX unveils 'ADX Group' to further advance Abu Dhabi’s investment landscape10 hours ago
-
Dubai Films and Games Commission hosts media retreat with global production companies to discuss roa ..10 hours ago
-
Emirates NBD's General Assembly Meeting approves substantial ordinary dividend of 100 fils per share10 hours ago
-
US designats16 entities, vessels for involvement in Iran’s petroleum, petrochemical industry11 hours ago
-
IHC achieves landmark growth in 2024, reinforcing Its position as global investment powerhouse11 hours ago
-
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Kuwaiti Embassy's reception of national day11 hours ago