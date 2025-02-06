Open Menu

Chinese Researchers Develop Non-invasive Method To Monitor Blood Glucose

Muhammad Irfan Published February 06, 2025 | 06:15 PM

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Feb, 2025) Shanghai's Ruijin Hospital announced today that researchers have developed a groundbreaking non-invasive blood glucose monitoring technology that measures glucose levels accurately through palm placement on a monitoring device.

According to a report by China Daily, the innovative monitoring method eliminates the necessity for traditional finger pricks and blood draws. This advancement has the potential to revolutionize diabetes management for millions of patients worldwide.

Wang Weiqing, a leading researcher on the team and a professor from the National Clinical Research Center for Metabolic Diseases at Ruijin Hospital Affiliated with Shanghai Jiao Tong University school of Medicine, explained that the technology combines optical coherence tomography (OCT) with advanced Raman spectroscopy, enabling precise glucose measurements through the skin.

Clinical trials involving 200 diabetes patients and 30 healthy individuals demonstrated remarkable accuracy, with 99.4 percent of readings falling within acceptable clinical ranges. The average deviation from traditional venous blood measurements was only 14.6 percent.

"The technology requires no individual calibration and accommodates diverse populations regardless of age, skin colour, or body shape, making it suitable for widespread adoption," Wang stated.

The development addresses a critical healthcare challenge, as diabetes affects more than 500 million people globally, with a 12 percent prevalence rate among Chinese adults, according to recent national data.

