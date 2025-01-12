Chinese Researchers Reveal Link Between Physical Activity, Longevity, Ageing
Sumaira FH Published January 12, 2025 | 10:00 AM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jan, 2025) Chinese researchers have recently uncovered the links between physical activity, sedentary behaviour, and their impacts on longevity and age acceleration, supporting the advice to "sit less and move more" for healthy longevity.
Researchers from Sun Yat-sen University selected 20,924 Chinese participants aged 50 or above from the Guangzhou Biobank Cohort Study and gathered data on their physical activity and sedentary behaviour through questionnaires.
Upon analysing the relationships between physical activity and longevity, they discovered that moderate physical activity, compared to low levels, is associated with a higher likelihood of longevity, with a 56 percent increased chance.
Specifically, the frequency, duration and intensity of moderate physical activity are positively correlated with the probability of longevity.
In contrast, vigorous physical activity does not yield the same benefits and sometimes shows an inverse relationship.
When examining the connection between physical activity and accelerated ageing, the researchers found that a higher frequency of moderate physical activity is linked to a reduced risk of accelerated ageing by more than five years. Conversely, a longer duration of vigorous physical activity is associated with an increased risk of accelerated ageing by more than five years.
Physical activity showed protective effects on longevity and age acceleration, with the effects being partly mediated through lipids. On the other hand, sedentary behaviour has a negative impact on age acceleration.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 January 2025
1 Billion Followers Summit: UAE aims to lead global creator economy
India to ease work permits for foreigners investing in food, beverage industries
American Writer Tucker Carlson: 'I have never met a leader as wise, humble as Mo ..
Naguib Sawiris: Approachability, fast decision-making key to building successful ..
Zack King: Success in content creation magical journey demanding efforts, learni ..
Mohammed bin Rashid attends graduation of over 300 content creators, experts in ..
Mohammed bin Rashid: Content creation key to awareness, culture, human developme ..
ADSW 2025 announces strategic partnerships to advance sustainable progress agend ..
Ministry of Climate Change and Environment investigates potential Beef Pepperoni ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Chinese researchers reveal link between physical activity, longevity, ageing5 minutes ago
-
1 Billion Followers Summit: UAE aims to lead global creator economy9 hours ago
-
India to ease work permits for foreigners investing in food, beverage industries10 hours ago
-
American Writer Tucker Carlson: 'I have never met a leader as wise, humble as Mohamed bin Zayed'10 hours ago
-
Naguib Sawiris: Approachability, fast decision-making key to building successful personal brand11 hours ago
-
Zack King: Success in content creation magical journey demanding efforts, learning, consistency11 hours ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid attends graduation of over 300 content creators, experts in digital, government ..11 hours ago
-
Mohammad Al Gergawi: UAE's significant strides inspired by Mohammed bin Rashid’s proactive, bold v ..12 hours ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid: Content creation key to awareness, culture, human development12 hours ago
-
ADSW 2025 announces strategic partnerships to advance sustainable progress agenda13 hours ago
-
Ministry of Climate Change and Environment investigates potential Beef Pepperoni contamination; orde ..13 hours ago
-
UAE Embassy in Beirut to reopen: UAE President congratulates Joseph Aoun on his election as Lebanon� ..13 hours ago