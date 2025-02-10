Chinese Researchers Unveil World's Fastest Quadrupedal Robot
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 10, 2025 | 02:00 PM
HANGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2025) Chinese researchers have developed the world's fastest four-legged robot, reaching speeds of up to 10 metres per second, marking a scientific achievement that rivals the pace of professional sprinters in short-distance races.
According to China Central Television (CCTV), the Hangzhou International Science and Technology Innovation Centre at Zhejiang University revealed the new robot, named Black Panther. Distinguished by its aerodynamic design and sleek black colour, the robot demonstrated remarkable speed and agility on a specialised treadmill, moving so swiftly that it appeared as shifting shadows.
Jin Yongbin, a researcher at the centre's Institute of Humanoid Robotics, stated that the robot maintained its record-breaking speed for more than 10 seconds.
He noted that achieving such performance requires specific conditions, including optimal surface quality and stable electrical power flow.
The robot, developed in collaboration with JingShi Technology and Hangzhou Kaierda Welding Robot Co., LTD, weighs 38 kilogrammes and stands 0.63 metres tall. It was officially introduced on 13th January in the Xiaoshan District of Hangzhou.
The research team is working on the next-generation model to boost its speed to 15 metres per second. This enhancement is expected to expand the robot's capabilities in various fields, including emergency response, rescue operations, and industrial applications.
Recent Stories
Hamdan Foundation students represent UAE at FLL international competition in Hou ..
Chinese researchers unveil world's fastest quadrupedal robot
IMF projects 3.3% global growth for 2025
President Zardari meets Tayyip Erdogan, discuss mutual interest
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Tuvalu
Bank of Sharjah acts as joint lead manager & bookrunner in € 500 mln bond issu ..
16% growth in new economic licences in Abu Dhabi during 2024
SHC gives two-week time to federal govt to submit reply on plea against PECA
WGS 2025 to stand out with 200 volunteers, says Managing Director
Salman Khan opens up about divorce of Arbaaz Khan, Malaika Arora
Dry, cold weather to persist in most parts of Punjab including Lahore
Sharjah Consultative Council to discuss Health Authority policy Thursday
More Stories From Middle East
-
Hamdan Foundation students represent UAE at FLL international competition in Houston6 minutes ago
-
Chinese researchers unveil world's fastest quadrupedal robot6 minutes ago
-
IMF projects 3.3% global growth for 202521 minutes ago
-
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Tuvalu51 minutes ago
-
Bank of Sharjah acts as joint lead manager & bookrunner in € 500 mln bond issuance for Sharjah Gov ..51 minutes ago
-
16% growth in new economic licences in Abu Dhabi during 20241 hour ago
-
WGS 2025 to stand out with 200 volunteers, says Managing Director1 hour ago
-
ADJD expands Digital Document Authentication project1 hour ago
-
ICAO Global Implementation Support Symposium 2025 opens in Abu Dhabi2 hours ago
-
Sharjah Consultative Council to discuss Health Authority policy Thursday3 hours ago
-
World Governments Summit 2025: Ninth Arab Fiscal Forum kicks off3 hours ago
-
China's smart robotics companies surpass 450,0003 hours ago