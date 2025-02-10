Open Menu

Chinese Researchers Unveil World's Fastest Quadrupedal Robot

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 10, 2025 | 02:00 PM

HANGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2025) Chinese researchers have developed the world's fastest four-legged robot, reaching speeds of up to 10 metres per second, marking a scientific achievement that rivals the pace of professional sprinters in short-distance races.

According to China Central Television (CCTV), the Hangzhou International Science and Technology Innovation Centre at Zhejiang University revealed the new robot, named Black Panther. Distinguished by its aerodynamic design and sleek black colour, the robot demonstrated remarkable speed and agility on a specialised treadmill, moving so swiftly that it appeared as shifting shadows.

Jin Yongbin, a researcher at the centre's Institute of Humanoid Robotics, stated that the robot maintained its record-breaking speed for more than 10 seconds.

He noted that achieving such performance requires specific conditions, including optimal surface quality and stable electrical power flow.

The robot, developed in collaboration with JingShi Technology and Hangzhou Kaierda Welding Robot Co., LTD, weighs 38 kilogrammes and stands 0.63 metres tall. It was officially introduced on 13th January in the Xiaoshan District of Hangzhou.

The research team is working on the next-generation model to boost its speed to 15 metres per second. This enhancement is expected to expand the robot's capabilities in various fields, including emergency response, rescue operations, and industrial applications.

