Chinese satellites to enhance global early warning systems

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Mar, 2025) China will launch three Fengyun geostationary meteorological satellites over the next two years to enhance global early warning systems, supporting the United Nations' Early Warnings for All initiative and helping billions fight climate change, a senior official said.

Chen Zhenlin, head of the China Meteorological Administration, said the satellites — one optical over the Indian Ocean, and one optical and one microwave over the western Pacific Ocean — are in their final phases of integration testing and are scheduled for launch between 2025 and 2026.

The deployment of these satellites will bring groundbreaking development to global early warning systems, Chen told China Daily in an exclusive interview ahead of World Meteorological Day, which falls on Sunday and is themed "Closing the Early Warning Gap Together".

"Their high-frequency monitoring capabilities will allow these satellites to take advantage of the window for disaster prevention," Chen said.

Each of the optical satellites features a rapid scanning mode, providing minute-specific data for high-risk areas. "For instance, Pacific island nations will be able to predict the landfall of a severe cyclone 72 hours in advance," Chen said.