Chinese Scientists Bring Humanity Closer To Fusion Reactor
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 21, 2025 | 09:31 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jan, 2025) HEFEI, 21st January, 2025 (WAM) - By running a steady-state long-pulse high-confinement plasma operation at 104 million C for 1,066 seconds, Chinese scientists achieved a new world record with a device known as the "artificial sun" on Monday, according to the Chinese academy of Sciences.
China Daily said that the Experimental Advanced Superconducting Tokamak (EAST) was developed by the Hefei Institutes of Physical Science of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) in Hefei, the capital of Anhui Province.
"Being able to sustain a high-confinement plasma operation and a plasma temperature of over 100 million C for such a long duration is unprecedented worldwide," said Gong Xianzu, head of the institute's division of EAST Physics and Experimental Operations.
"EAST is just a scientific experimental device, and our ultimate goal is to build a commercially viable nuclear fusion reactor," he added.
Gong explained that three conditions must be met to build a fusion reactor using the EAST device: sufficiently high temperature, sufficiently high plasma electron density, and a long enough duration of energy output.
"Only when these conditions are met can we achieve fusion reactions, which are necessary for fusion energy output," said Gong.
He added that there is still a significant gap between the experimental device and future fusion devices.
"In the future, we will bridge this gap through physical research and advancements in nuclear engineering technology to meet the conditions required for fusion," said Gong.
Stars are primarily composed of plasma. Within them, nuclear fusion reactions occur constantly, generating light and heat.
Since the mid-20th century, humanity has researched controlled experimental nuclear fusion devices, which have fusion mechanisms similar to that of stars.
Recent Stories
Xposure 2025: 420 acclaimed visual artists to present 3,100 masterpieces across ..
Davos 2025: Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives signs cooperation ..
Sharjah Chamber, Indian state of Kerala discuss enhancing cooperation
NMDC Energy inaugurates advanced fabrication yard in Saudi Arabia to drive regio ..
UNRWA: Reconstructing Gaza Strip exceeds agency's capabilities due to severe dam ..
Joint Statement: Minister of Justice meets French counterpart; discusses ways to ..
Minister of Economy reviews role of proactive initiatives in enhancing UAE econo ..
E& ranked world’s fastest growing brand in latest Global 500 Brand report
AGDA hosts regional diplomatic academies to advance collaboration
UAE expresses solidarity with Türkiye, conveys condolences over victims of hote ..
S&P: $14.4 billion of Sukuk issuances in UAE in 2024
ADIO partners with NIP Group to establish global headquarters in Abu Dhabi
More Stories From Middle East
-
Chinese scientists bring humanity closer to fusion reactor1 minute ago
-
Xposure 2025: 420 acclaimed visual artists to present 3,100 masterpieces across 98 exhibitions1 minute ago
-
Davos 2025: Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives signs cooperation agreement, contribut ..1 minute ago
-
Sharjah Chamber, Indian state of Kerala discuss enhancing cooperation2 minutes ago
-
NMDC Energy inaugurates advanced fabrication yard in Saudi Arabia to drive regional growth17 minutes ago
-
UNRWA: Reconstructing Gaza Strip exceeds agency's capabilities due to severe damage17 minutes ago
-
Joint Statement: Minister of Justice meets French counterpart; discusses ways to enhance channels of ..17 minutes ago
-
Minister of Economy reviews role of proactive initiatives in enhancing UAE economy’s competitivene ..1 hour ago
-
E& ranked world’s fastest growing brand in latest Global 500 Brand report1 hour ago
-
AGDA hosts regional diplomatic academies to advance collaboration2 hours ago
-
UAE expresses solidarity with Türkiye, conveys condolences over victims of hotel fire2 hours ago
-
S&P: $14.4 billion of Sukuk issuances in UAE in 20242 hours ago