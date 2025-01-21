Open Menu

Chinese Scientists Bring Humanity Closer To Fusion Reactor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 21, 2025 | 09:31 PM

Chinese scientists bring humanity closer to fusion reactor

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jan, 2025) HEFEI, 21st January, 2025 (WAM) - By running a steady-state long-pulse high-confinement plasma operation at 104 million C for 1,066 seconds, Chinese scientists achieved a new world record with a device known as the "artificial sun" on Monday, according to the Chinese academy of Sciences.

China Daily said that the Experimental Advanced Superconducting Tokamak (EAST) was developed by the Hefei Institutes of Physical Science of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) in Hefei, the capital of Anhui Province.

"Being able to sustain a high-confinement plasma operation and a plasma temperature of over 100 million C for such a long duration is unprecedented worldwide," said Gong Xianzu, head of the institute's division of EAST Physics and Experimental Operations.

"EAST is just a scientific experimental device, and our ultimate goal is to build a commercially viable nuclear fusion reactor," he added.

Gong explained that three conditions must be met to build a fusion reactor using the EAST device: sufficiently high temperature, sufficiently high plasma electron density, and a long enough duration of energy output.

"Only when these conditions are met can we achieve fusion reactions, which are necessary for fusion energy output," said Gong.

He added that there is still a significant gap between the experimental device and future fusion devices.

"In the future, we will bridge this gap through physical research and advancements in nuclear engineering technology to meet the conditions required for fusion," said Gong.

Stars are primarily composed of plasma. Within them, nuclear fusion reactions occur constantly, generating light and heat.

Since the mid-20th century, humanity has researched controlled experimental nuclear fusion devices, which have fusion mechanisms similar to that of stars.

Related Topics

Century World Technology China Nuclear Hefei January Million

Recent Stories

Xposure 2025: 420 acclaimed visual artists to pres ..

Xposure 2025: 420 acclaimed visual artists to present 3,100 masterpieces across ..

1 minute ago
 Davos 2025: Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global ..

Davos 2025: Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives signs cooperation ..

1 minute ago
 Sharjah Chamber, Indian state of Kerala discuss en ..

Sharjah Chamber, Indian state of Kerala discuss enhancing cooperation

2 minutes ago
 NMDC Energy inaugurates advanced fabrication yard ..

NMDC Energy inaugurates advanced fabrication yard in Saudi Arabia to drive regio ..

17 minutes ago
 UNRWA: Reconstructing Gaza Strip exceeds agency's ..

UNRWA: Reconstructing Gaza Strip exceeds agency's capabilities due to severe dam ..

17 minutes ago
 Joint Statement: Minister of Justice meets French ..

Joint Statement: Minister of Justice meets French counterpart; discusses ways to ..

17 minutes ago
Minister of Economy reviews role of proactive init ..

Minister of Economy reviews role of proactive initiatives in enhancing UAE econo ..

1 hour ago
 e& ranked world’s fastest growing brand in lates ..

E& ranked world’s fastest growing brand in latest Global 500 Brand report

1 hour ago
 AGDA hosts regional diplomatic academies to advanc ..

AGDA hosts regional diplomatic academies to advance collaboration

2 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Türkiye, conveys co ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Türkiye, conveys condolences over victims of hote ..

2 hours ago
 S&P: $14.4 billion of Sukuk issuances in UAE in 20 ..

S&P: $14.4 billion of Sukuk issuances in UAE in 2024

2 hours ago
 ADIO partners with NIP Group to establish global h ..

ADIO partners with NIP Group to establish global headquarters in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East