Open Menu

Chinese Scientists Conduct Detection Experiment On Antarctic Ice Cap

Faizan Hashmi Published March 15, 2025 | 12:30 PM

Chinese scientists conduct detection experiment on Antarctic ice cap

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Mar, 2025) Chinese scientists have successfully conducted an ice-cap detection experiment in Antarctica using a domestically developed ultra-wideband hyperspectral microwave radiometer, as reported by China's 41st Antarctic expedition team.

According to Xinhua, the team conducted joint air-ground experiments using helicopters and snowmobiles to successfully carry out remote sensing detection of temperature distribution beneath the Antarctic ice.

Zhu Di, a researcher at the National Space Science Centre of the Chinese academy of Sciences, explained that the melting of the Antarctic ice cap often initiates from the bottom.

However, traditional methods of detecting subglacial temperatures are both costly and difficult.

This innovative equipment detects weak microwave radiation energy emanating from within the Antarctic ice sheet, enabling it to map the temperature distribution from the ice surface down to the base at depths of up to 4,000 metres, Zhu said.

This technology is poised to provide crucial data support for research on the melting of polar ice sheets, the evolution of subglacial lakes and water systems, as well as changes in sea levels, Zhu added.

Related Topics

Technology Water China From

Recent Stories

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake hits southern Mexico

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake hits southern Mexico

52 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 March 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2025

4 hours ago
 UAE President congratulates Canada’s new Prime M ..

UAE President congratulates Canada’s new Prime Minister

10 hours ago
 ADNEC Group contributed record AED8.5bn to UAE eco ..

ADNEC Group contributed record AED8.5bn to UAE economy in 2024

12 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid attends MBRGI’s signing of a ..

Mohammed bin Rashid attends MBRGI’s signing of agreements for three endowment ..

13 hours ago
Abu Dhab to host 2025 CMAS World Cup Finswimming I ..

Abu Dhab to host 2025 CMAS World Cup Finswimming Indoor

13 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Finnish Foreign Minister explo ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Finnish Foreign Minister explore prospects for joint coopera ..

13 hours ago
 Russia 'welcomes' Armenia-Azerbaijan agreement on ..

Russia 'welcomes' Armenia-Azerbaijan agreement on peace deal

13 hours ago
 Bilawal Bhutto inaugurates Sindh Info Dept's job p ..

Bilawal Bhutto inaugurates Sindh Info Dept's job portal app

13 hours ago
 Dozens evacuated in Italy's flood-hit Tuscany

Dozens evacuated in Italy's flood-hit Tuscany

13 hours ago
 PM congratulates Mark Carney on becoming PM of Can ..

PM congratulates Mark Carney on becoming PM of Canada

13 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East