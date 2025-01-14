Open Menu

Chinese Scientists Make Progress In Lithium Metal Battery Research

Muhammad Irfan Published January 14, 2025 | 12:30 PM

Chinese scientists make progress in lithium metal battery research

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jan, 2025) A Chinese research team has successfully constructed an ideal solid electrolyte interphase on the surface of lithium metal anodes, with their findings published in the academic journal Nature, People's Daily Online of China reported.

This interphase features high electronic insulation, high ionic conductivity, and high chemical stability, thereby enhancing the performance and safety of lithium metal batteries, according to Yan Keyou of South China University of Technology, leader of the research.

The achievement is expected to provide new key technologies for the development and manufacturing of next-generation high-performance lithium batteries.

It could be used to foster advancements in fields such as new energy vehicles and photovoltaic-storage integration.

Lithium metal batteries are considered one of the most promising candidates for next-generation batteries, with the potential to double the energy density of existing lithium-ion batteries. However, current commercial electrolytes fail to form a stable solid electrolyte interphase on the surface of lithium metal anodes, which is incompatible with lithium metal batteries.

This achievement provides a solution for the widespread application of lithium metal batteries.

