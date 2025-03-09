Chinese Scientists Map Out Deepest Marine Ecosystem, Reveal Life Mysteries
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 09, 2025 | 04:15 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Mar, 2025) In a groundbreaking study, a group of Chinese scientists unveiled the survival mechanisms of mysterious life in the Mariana Trench, Earth's deepest oceanic realm, Xinhua reported.
Using specimens collected by the country's deep-sea manned submersible Fendouzhe (Striver), the researchers have uncovered novel adaptation strategies and the resource potential of microorganisms, crustaceans, and fish species in the extreme environment, according to three papers published on Friday in the journal Cell.
The Mariana Trench, at almost 11,000 metres deep, is a perpetually dark and frigid abyss with a pressure of 1,100 atmospheres, once deemed a "no-life zone.
" On 10th November 2020, Fendouzhe reached the trench and uncovered its rich ecosystem.
The researchers have identified over 7,500 representative genomes of prokaryotic microorganisms at the species level, nearly 90 percent of which are previously unreported new ones, with a diversity comparable to the total known marine microbial diversity globally.
They also found that the genome of the amphipod, a shrimp-like invertebrate, is more than four times larger than the human genome.
Investigations on genomes of 11 deep-sea fish species there revealed that the accumulation of a kind of fatty acid can help those fish cope with high-pressure environments.
