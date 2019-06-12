UrduPoint.com
Chinese Security Delegation Assesses ADP’s Smart Systems

Faizan Hashmi 13 seconds ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 06:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jun, 2019) A delegation from the Chinese Public Security Ministry explored the development efforts of the Abu Dhabi Police, ADP, including its smart systems and security platforms used to process reports at the ADP Command and Control Centre.

The delegation, led by Zhou Lijian, Deputy Chief of Police of Shanghai City, was received by Brigadier Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, Director of the ADP Central Operations Division, to discuss their cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

The delegation was also briefed by Brigadier Nasser Soliman Al Maskari, Director of the Operations Administration, about the ADP achievements in the areas of smart systems and resource management, as well as the centre’s advanced systems and programmes.

The Chinese delegation then explored the ADP’s "Crises and Emergency Management System" and its procedures for handling major events, in line with its strategy to maintain the country’s security and stability.

