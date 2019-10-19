Chinese tech firm Huawei to donate equipment to AURAK

Chinese tech giant Huawei will donate equipment to the American University of Ras Al Khaimah, AURAK, to set up the first Huawei ICT Academy in the UAE

Representatives of Huawei visited the AURAK campus to initial the agreement and met the university’s President, Professor Hassan Hamdan Al Alkim.

AURAK is the first educational institution in the UAE to sign a deal with Huawei, a leading global provider of information and communications technology infrastructure and smart devices with integrated solutions across four key domains of telecom networks, IT, smart devices, and cloud services.

The Academy is to be located within AURAK’s ICONET Center that specialises in research, teaching, incubation and training in ICT-related technologies. It will provide training and certification in various ICT areas including internet security, cloud computing, Big Data and Artificial Intelligence.

According to a Memorandum of Understanding signed in early 2019, Huawei and AURAK will collaborate in utilising training programmes to transfer ICT technologies to AURAK via the Huawei ICT Academy.

Huawei will deliver training and certification programmes to AURAK through the Huawei ICT Academy, provide the Huawei Certification Academy Instructor training service for AURAK faculty members, offer a scholarship for talented students, open the Knowledge Transfer Event Opportunity to students, and provide 10 student internships.

In return, AURAK will supply teaching facilities to accommodate Huawei ICT equipment for the Huawei ICT Academy, provide faculty members to become Huawei Certification Academy Instructors and propose the Huawei Authorized Information and Network Academy Certification course as an optional non-academic course for students.

It will also liaise with local networking industries to deliver HAINA Network training to other professionals in the ICT industry throughout the UAE and work with Huawei to develop training schedules to meet student needs.