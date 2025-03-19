Chinese Wind Turbine Makers Lead 2024 Global Installations
Published March 19, 2025
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Mar, 2025) China accounted for six of the top 10 wind turbine makers globally in 2024, based on the latest report by BloombergNEF (BNEF), and the top four were all from China alone for the first time since BNEF began publishing the ranking in 2013.
According to China Economic Net, Goldwind continued to lead the global rankings as the largest turbine provider, with an additional capacity of 19.3 GW in 2024. Envision retained the second position with 14.5 GW. Windey and Mingyang secured the third and fourth positions, respectively, with 12.
5 GW and 12.2 GW. Vestas, the Danish manufacturer, ranked fifth with 10.2 GW.
China is actively and prudently working towards peaking carbon emissions and achieving carbon neutrality through developing renewables. Over the next three years, China’s solar PV and wind generation are expected to continue their strong growth at average annual rates of almost 30% and 18% separately, which are forecast to meet more than 85% of the increase in China’s electricity demand over the outlook period, according to a new electricity report by International Energy Agency (IEA) in March.
