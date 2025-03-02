Open Menu

Cholera Death Toll In Angola Rises To 201

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 02, 2025 | 09:30 PM

LUANDA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Mar, 2025) The death toll from the cholera outbreak in Angola has risen to 201, according to the country's Ministry of Health.

The ministry reported that the total number of infections has reached 5,574 since early January, with cholera cases detected in 13 provinces across Angola.

It noted that the outbreak initially began in the capital, Luanda, which has recorded the highest number of cases.

In late February, Angolan authorities had announced that 163 people had died from cholera out of a total of 4,582 reported infections since the start of the year.

