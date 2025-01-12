Cholera Outbreak In Angola Leaves 12 Dead
Faizan Hashmi Published January 12, 2025 | 11:45 AM
LUANDA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jan, 2025) Angola's Ministry of Health has reported 12 deaths following a cholera outbreak since the first confirmed case was reported on Tuesday.
More than 170 cholera cases have been recorded, with 14 cases confirmed through laboratory testing.
The outbreak's epicentre is Cacuaco Municipality, a suburban area in Angola's capital province of Luanda, home to over 1.2 million residents.
