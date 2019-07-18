Choosing Dubai as 'Capital of Arab Media' is step towards further leadership: NNA

Laure Sleiman Saab, - Lebanon, NNA, said that the selection of Dubai as the 2020 'Capital of Arab Media' by the Arab Information Ministers Council - during its 50th Ordinary Session - is a step towards greater leadership, ambition, and progress, especially as Dubai has made major strides in all areas

BEIRUT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jul, 2019) Laure Sleiman Saab, - Lebanon, NNA, said that the selection of Dubai as the 2020 'Capital of Arab Media' by the Arab Information Ministers Council - during its 50th Ordinary Session - is a step towards greater leadership, ambition, and progress, especially as Dubai has made major strides in all areas.

She stated that this step comes as a culmination of the UAE's efforts and the Emirate of Dubai in particular, which is making continuous progress in modern media and keeps abreast of all technological and practical developments.

The Director of the Lebanese National news Agency also commended Dubai's pioneering role in the media and communication fields.

She explained that Dubai has developed an advanced strategy, especially in terms of implementing the government's smart policy and activated international communication with most of the world-famous media and in all languages.