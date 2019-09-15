CIOMajlis conference to explore power of possibilities

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2019) CIOMajlis will host its third annual high profile technology conference on 25th September, 2019, at the Caesars Forum at Caesars Bluewaters Dubai, which will discuss emerging technologies, such as AI, blockchain and digital transformation, along with the various technology issues and challenges, under the theme, Power of Possibilities – Focus on the Future.

CIOMajlis is hosting the annual conference under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Airports, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman and CEO of Emirates Group.

A series of presentations will also be hosted by key government officials and industry leaders to talk about the digitally enabled environment for Expo 2020, the deployable technology and innovative solutions at the Abu Dhabi Special Olympics 2019, and the key initiatives spurring the cashless revolution in the UAE.

"The CIOMajlis conference will provide an opportunity for its members, who are from leading organisations in the UAE, to explore the latest innovation technology insights and trends shaping the future of IT and business, and also to network in a friendly and relaxed atmosphere," said Ahmad Almulla, Chairman of CIOMajlis.

Established in 2016 by Smartworld, a joint venture between Dubai South and Etisalat, CIOMajlis functions as a thought leadership and networking hub for senior technology executives to swap industry knowledge, explore business solutions and share experiences. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, launched the national innovation strategy with the goal of making the UAE the world’s most innovative country by 2021, and CIOMajlis aims to contribute to realising this vision.

"We created the CIOMajlis to be a platform for innovation and knowledge-sharing for the public and private CIOs in the UAE. We want to provide them with a learning experience in an informal way, and bring forth the best practices in using new technologies for business enablement and digital transformation. I believe we have managed to establish a good community, and all members are looking forward to the monthly gatherings, annual innovation tour and annual conference," said Dr. Saeed Al Dhaheri, Chairman of Smartworld.