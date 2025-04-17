Circular economy critical for achieving sustainable development, offering significant economic, social benefits in EU

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2025)

PARIS,17th April, 2025 (WAM) – The transition to a circular economy is critical for achieving sustainable development, resource efficiency, and building a resilient future for all, according to report by the Paris-based Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

The ‘’Circular Economy in Cities and Regions of the European Union'' said the circular economy holds potential to mitigate global environmental challenges and reduce waste production. In 2024, around 60% of global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions were generated by materials such as iron and steel, cement and plastic. Material efficiency measures can cut hard-to-abate process emissions in the EU’s production of raw materials by over 50% by 2050.

Resource demand strategies in buildings, transport, food, and energy supply systems could reduce global GHG emissions by 40-70% by 2050. Cities generate 50-70% of global waste. In a business-as-usual scenario, municipal waste generation is projected to increase by 5.3% from 220 Mt in 2018 to 231.5 in 2035 in EU. In that context, the implementation of circular economy principles could reduce total municipal waste generation by 34% by 2030, compared to 2020.

The circular economy, the report added, offers significant economic and social benefits, including job creation, improved public health, and enhanced community well-being.

By 2030, it could create 2.5 million new jobs within the EU in sectors such as recycling, repair and reuse. By reducing waste production and sharing products and assets such as cars, bikes, and workspaces fostering community engagement, the circular economy can make cities more liveable. It helps decrease noise levels, traffic congestion, and air pollution – factors that can contribute to health-related issues – while ultimately improving quality of life for residents.

As of 2023, 24 of 27 EU Member States had adopted national circular economy strategies, roadmaps or action plans. Additionally, in 2024, three-quarters of the cities and regions contributing to the OECD Survey: The Circular Economy in Cities and Regions in the European Union (EU) reported having established circular economy strategies.

This report provided a comprehensive analysis of circular economy practices, challenges, and opportunities in cities and regions, building on a survey of 64 cities and regions of the EU, lessons learned from 10 place-based policy dialogues in specific cities and regions, and desk research.

The report concluded with policy recommendations to accelerate a territorial approach to the circular economy for place-based policies that are aligned with EU-wide goals.

