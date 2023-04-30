UrduPoint.com

City Back On Top Of Premier League

Umer Jamshaid Published April 30, 2023 | 10:30 PM

City back on top of Premier League

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Apr, 2023) A Julian Alvarez wonder strike powered City back to the top of the Premier League for the first time in two months after securing a crucial 2-1 victory at Fulham.

Erling Haaland had earlier registered the 50th goal of his own remarkable season by firing City ahead with a second minute penalty at Craven Cottage.

Though Carlos Vinicius then levelled affairs with a fine effort, a quite brilliant 36th minute goal from Argentine World Cup winner Alvarez ultimately proved the difference in west London.

Alvarez curled home a sublime 25-yard effort that flew into the top left-hand corner of the net to seal the deal.

