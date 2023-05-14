UrduPoint.com

City Cruising To Third Straight PL Title In A Row

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 14, 2023 | 11:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th May, 2023) Man City now need just one win to secure the Premier League title as Arsenal lost 0-3 to Brighton while Ilkay Gundogan marked his 300th City appearance by scoring a brilliant brace and Erling Haaland netted his 52nd goal of the season against Everton.

The two results mean one win will guarantee City a third straight title in a row irrespective of what Arsenal do.

Gundogan struck first on 34 minutes with a quite brilliant finish at Goodison Park before then teeing up Haaland for his 36th Premier League effort of the season.

Gundogan then sealed the deal with a stunning second half free-kick as Pep Guardiola's side made it 11 Premier League wins in a row.

In the meantime, Arsenal's title hopes were dealt a further blow as they were beaten 3-0 by Brighton at the Emirates Sunday.

