City Edging Closer To CL Final After 2-1 Lead Over Paris Saint-Germain

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 02:15 AM

City edging closer to CL Final after 2-1 lead over Paris Saint-Germain

PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Apr, 2021) Manchester City will take a 2-1 lead back to the Etihad as they produced a stunning second half performance against Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final.

City are in the last four for the first time since 2016, and only the second time in their history, after beating Borussia Dortmund in the quarter-finals. Pep Guardiola wants his side to enjoy their occasion, believing that they will perform better if they are relaxed and concentrate on their own game.

Guardiola named Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden and John Stones in his starting XI, but the Blues were second best in the first half and fell behind to a Marquinhos header.

However, if they were lucky to be just one behind at half time, they were inspired after the break. First a Kevin De Bruyne cross crept in at the back post, before Riyad Mahrez fired a free kick through the wall to put City ahead with a crucial second away goal. Idrissa Gueye was sent off late on for a terrible challenge on Ilkay Gundogan.

