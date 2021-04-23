UrduPoint.com
City Edging Closer To Premier League, Carabao Cup, CL Triple

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 07:30 PM

City edging closer to Premier League, Carabao Cup, CL Triple

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Apr, 2021) After the FA Cup setback, City recovered impressively and edged closer to the Premier League title with a superb win at Aston Villa on Wednesday, with all sights now set on the Cup final against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday and the Champions League semi-final showdown with Paris St-Germain on April 28th, for an unprecedented triple.

The Premier League Leader fell behind after 21 second when John McGinn scored - but the inspired Phil Foden equalised before Rodri's header proved to be the winner.

The new victory, the 17th straight win in away PL ties, means the Citizens now need only eight points from the final five matches to be crowned champions once more.

City have enjoyed something of a love affair with League Cup in recent seasons and are bidding to become only the second team in history behind Liverpool to win the competition in four consecutive years.

With this year's final delayed to allow fans to attend following the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, City have just two days to recover for a crucial Champions League semi-final first leg against Paris Saint-Germain.

But whilst Guardiola concedes success in Europe and the Premier League takes priority, he says his side are determined to extend their superb winning run in the Carabao Cup.

"We cannot deny the Champions League is close and the Premier League is not over and they are more important, but we want to win this competition," he added.

"When we start a season, every game must be taken seriously. But the Premier League is most important competition, then the Champions League, then FA Cup and Carabao Cup," he declared in his press conference ahead of Sunday’s final.

"At the start of the season it is perfect to rotate the team and get people involved.

"Once we are there, the Carabao Cup is normally over by February, now we play it during the important part, so it’s a contradiction.

"It’s a final and we want to win but we have the Champions League, PSG is there, and then Crystal Palace are there and then PSG is there.

