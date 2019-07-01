City Readiness Committee discusses preparations for Expo 2020 Dubai

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jul, 2019) The City Readiness Committee to host Expo 2020 Dubai, chaired by Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, Director-General of His Highness The Ruler’s Court of Dubai, has held its third meeting at Expo 2020 Dubai headquarters to discuss preparations for the largest ever event held in the region.

In the two-hour meeting, which was attended by Reem Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director-General of Dubai Expo 2020 Bureau, alongside other committee members, key government departments updated the committee on their latest plans to welcome millions of international visitors to Expo, with transport integration, landscaping and immigration.

Al Shaibani said, "We were updated in detail of the plans, already under implementation from several Dubai institutions, and we sensed the spirit of one team aiming to deliver an exceptional Expo and achieving its goals.

"Dubai Government institutions are integrated with all UAE institutions. They share the common aim of hosting an Expo that will be a source of pride for us all, reflecting the vision of our leadership and the aspirations of the UAE people for a future based on innovation, knowledge and openness to the world."

Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Chairman of the board and Executive Director of the Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, updated the committee on transport solutions and traffic management around the area of the site, emphasising the RTA’s commitment to supporting the Expo. He said that RTA infrastructure projects in the Expo area were proceeding on track and would be completed well before the start of the event in October 2020.

Earlier this year, Dubai Municipality launched a number of irrigation and landscaping projects across the roads and intersections leading to the Expo site which, according to Director-General of the Dubai Municipality Dawood Al Hajri, would be completed months before October 2020, ensuring the whole Expo 2020 area was ready to welcome the world.

Major General Mohamed Ahmed Al Marri, Director-General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, discussed smooth-entry permit procedures for visitors and specialised training for officers who will be the first point of contact.

Paul Griffiths, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Airports confirmed that all Dubai airports would be operationally ready by October 2019, one year before the event.

The City Readiness Committee, which held its launch meeting in March, was formed by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Higher Committee for Expo 2020 Dubai, to oversee the coordination of dozens of local and Federal entities and ensure that Dubai and the UAE are ready to welcome millions of visitors to the six-month event.

Working on a plan of action that includes immigration, transport, logistics, marketing and tourism, it aims to ensure smooth and integrated preparations for the next World Expo, the first to be held in the middle East, Africa and South Asia, MEASA, region.

The meeting was attended by committee members Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Chairman of the Board and Executive Director of the Roads and Transport Authority, RTA; Hilal Saeed Almarri, Director-General of the Department of Dubai’s Tourism and Commerce Marketing, DTCM, and Director-General of Dubai World Trade Center Authority, DWTCA; Khalifa Al Zafin, Executive Chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation; Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Merri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, and Dawood Al Hajri, Director-General of the Dubai Municipality.

Expo 2020 expects to welcome 25 million visits with around 70 percent of visitors projected to come from outside the UAE – the largest proportion of international visitors in the 168-year history of World Expos.

Underpinned by its theme of ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’, and with more than 200 participants including nations, multilateral organisations, businesses and educational institutions, Expo 2020 will be a celebration of human ingenuity that will run from 20th October 2020 to 10th April 2021.