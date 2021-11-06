City turn on the style to win 186th Manchester Derby with ease

MANCHESTER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Nov, 2021) It's a score-line that comes nowhere near doing City's dominance justice, commented Man City website on today's ease win over arch rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford.

It was a flawless display that saw Pep Guardiola's side completely control proceedings.

Eric Bailly’s own goal gave City an early lead and Bernardo Silva’s back-post tap-in, which brought a 26-pass move to a conclusion, doubled City's advantage just before half time.

The second half was a masterclass in possession football as City toyed with United to see the game out comfortably and earn a vital three points.

Key midfielder lkay Gundogan hailed his team's display in the 2-0 Premier League victory against Manchester United and feels the score-line could have been even higher.

"It was really fun actually, quite enjoyable," he said. "It was a great first half where we could have scored even more goals. It could have been three or four at half time. Their keeper made some incredible saves in the first half, it was great."