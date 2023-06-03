UrduPoint.com

City Win FA Cup For 7th Time

Umer Jamshaid Published June 03, 2023 | 10:00 PM

City win FA Cup for 7th time

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jun, 2023) ABU DHABI, 3rd June, 2023 (WAM) – Ilkay Gundogan’s brilliant brace of goals earned his team an FA Cup final derby for seventh time after victory over Manchester United at Wembley.
A spellbinding and action packed first ever all-Manchester final had seen the City skipper fire the Citizens ahead in just 12 seconds with a stunning volley that was the fastest goal in FA Cup final history.

United though drew level on 33 minutes through a Bruno Fernandes penalty awarded after a VAR check,

Gundogan once again showed his knack of delivering in the biggest moments.

Related Topics

Fire Abu Dhabi Derby Manchester United June

Recent Stories

ICCI Tourism Summit to promote tourism, business a ..

ICCI Tourism Summit to promote tourism, business activities in Gilgit region: Ra ..

59 minutes ago
 Cotton on more than 4.5 mln acre land cultivated i ..

Cotton on more than 4.5 mln acre land cultivated in Punjab

53 minutes ago
 Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum ..

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb congratulates Erdog ..

59 minutes ago
 DC Khyber releases schedule of managed houses surv ..

DC Khyber releases schedule of managed houses survey program

59 minutes ago
 Hospital's medical practitioners' issues to be add ..

Hospital's medical practitioners' issues to be addressed: ED PIMS

1 hour ago
 Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Chief fo ..

Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Chief for ramp-up action against power ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.