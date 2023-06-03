City win FA Cup for 7th time

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jun, 2023) ABU DHABI, 3rd June, 2023 (WAM) – Ilkay Gundogan’s brilliant brace of goals earned his team an FA Cup final derby for seventh time after victory over Manchester United at Wembley.

A spellbinding and action packed first ever all-Manchester final had seen the City skipper fire the Citizens ahead in just 12 seconds with a stunning volley that was the fastest goal in FA Cup final history.

United though drew level on 33 minutes through a Bruno Fernandes penalty awarded after a VAR check,

Gundogan once again showed his knack of delivering in the biggest moments.