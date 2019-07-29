Cityscape Global 2019 to discuss transformational tech

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jul, 2019) The Cityscape Global Conference 2019 will reflect PropTech’s high sector profile with its theme: ‘Adapting to Change: Charting a Course in an Era of Transformation.’ PropTech – the technology that is transforming the real estate and development eco-system – is being prioritised by the upcoming Cityscape Global exhibition in Dubai and its content platforms with exhibitors saying the disruptive element is already impacting construction practices as the industry moves towards delivering intelligent buildings.

This September sees Cityscape Global, the region’s largest real estate event, mark its 19th showing with its own transformational style.

The Cityscape Global exhibition runs at the Dubai World Trade Centre from September 25 to 27, while the Cityscape Global Conference runs on September 24 at the InterContinental Dubai Festival City.

"PropTech is a key transformational element impacting literally all aspects of the industry from design and planning to construction and even marketing.

The impact is also cross-sectional taking in commercial, governmental, hospitality and residential real estate as the industry leverages digitisation, 3D printing and artificial intelligence to deliver intelligent buildings and smart cities which are arising worldwide including the middle East," explained Chris Speller, Cityscape group director, Informa Markets, which organises Cityscape Global.

The Cityscape Global Conference is set to take on a futuristic stance with experts in design and build innovation and the acceleration of the smart city revolution taking to the stage.

"The insights conference delegates will gain could set them on a course of greater competitiveness and will certainly ensure they remain relevant in an era where entire industry practices are being re-examined and reinvented," added Speller.