Civil Defence In Gaza Recovers Bodies Of 520 Martyrs From Under Rubble Of Destroyed Homes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2025 | 01:45 AM

Civil Defence in Gaza recovers bodies of 520 martyrs from under rubble of destroyed homes

GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Feb, 2025) Since the ceasefire, civil defense teams in the governorates of the Gaza Strip have been able to recover about 520 bodies of martyrs who fell during the Israeli war on the Strip from under the rubble of destroyed buildings and homes.

The Civil Defense in the Gaza Strip said in a statement that its crews were unable to reach the locations of thousands of bodies due to the lack of specific equipment and heavy machinery designated for such tasks, noting at the same time that there are about 14,000 bodies under the rubble of destroyed homes in various areas of the Strip.

