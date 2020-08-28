UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Civil Defense To Exempt Emirati Women From Paying 'Mubdiah’ License Issuance And Renewal Fees

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 09:30 PM

Civil Defense to exempt Emirati women from paying 'Mubdiah’ license issuance and renewal fees

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Aug, 2020) The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) has announced that Emirati women are now exempted from paying the ‘Mubdiah’ license issuance and renewal fees following a decision made by the General Directorate of the Civil Defense to encourage entrepreneurship among women citizens. In arriving at this decision, the Civil Defense collaborated with ADDED and the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council (ADBWC).

The announcement was made as ADDED joined the entire country in celebrating the Emirati Women’s Day 2020 themed ‘Preparing for the next 50 years: Women are the support of the nation.’ The exemption aims to reduce the cost of doing business in Abu Dhabi for Emirati women, giving them the right initiative to embark on projects across vital sectors, especially in the services industry. These businesses will help bolster the emirate’s economic diversification policy.

Rashed Abdul Karim Al Balooshi, Undersecretary of ADDED, said: "Through the exemption, the Abu Dhabi Government is further strengthening its efforts to create a conducive business environment for both male and female entrepreneurs, particularly for our national talents. This is an opportunity for our women citizens to be an active contributor to Abu Dhabi’s economy."

"ADDED has always extended its support to Emirati women, ensuring that they have access to opportunities that will help them succeed and excel as well as allow them to take on leadership roles with confidence. This is in line with the vision and directives of the UAE’s wise leadership to empower women and reinforce their pivotal role in the socio-economic growth of the country," Al Balooshi added.

Al Balooshi explained that ADBWC is responsible for reviewing and evaluating the applications for ‘Mubdiah’ license filed by women entrepreneurs, as well as for granting the preliminary approval.

He further emphasized that ADDED is keen to open more freelance business opportunities in Abu Dhabi to empower all local talents and increase their economic contributions.

Recently, ADDED launched the new ‘Freelancer’ license for UAE nationals to entice them to go into business.

The license covers 52 commercial activities and is issued to local freelancers who can conduct business activity even without an official business location or organizational framework. However, its issuance is subject to general provisions applicable to individual organizations operating in Abu Dhabi.

According to Al Balooshi, ADDED has already issued a total of 1,632 ‘Mubdiah' licenses since 2005, 884 of which were released in Abu Dhabi city; 625 in Al Ain city; and 123 in Al Dhafra region. The license was issued to entrepreneurs involved in 44 economic activities combined.

Mariam Al Rumaithi, Executive board Chairperson of ADBWC, commended ADDED for consistently supporting the country’s female citizens and facilitating the procedures and requirements needed to enable them to do business, which will in turn help enhance Abu Dhabi’s economy.

Al Rumaithi said: "ADBWC is fully committed to providing assistance to our Emirati businesswomen as they go through various challenges. To do this, we are in constant coordination with various entities, particularly ADDED, to ensure that we can build the right environment where they can succeed in their businesses across sectors and where we can achieve increased Emiratization in the private sector."

The ‘Mubdiah’ license covers numerous business activities that include textile and fabric printing; preparing and selling animal ghee; sewing and tailoring of women’s clothes; interior design; retail sales of coffee; and making and selling bread and its related products. It is also issued to women entrepreneurs involved in making graphic designs and selling the following products: dates, agar, pickles; spices; fabrics and textiles; mattresses and sponge covers; ornaments and non-precious accessories; shoes, bags and leather products; perfumes and cosmetics; and scents, oud and incense. It also covers the selling of photo frames; photos; art works and paintings; snacks, pies and pastries; and sweets, traditional dishes, among others.

Related Topics

Business UAE Abu Dhabi Male Women 2020 Textile All From Government Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Thousands Gather in US Capital to Protest Police B ..

2 minutes ago

PA to meet in chambers on September 2

2 minutes ago

EU's Borrell urges Russia not to intervene in Bela ..

2 minutes ago

US Seizes Websites of Iranian Companies Involved i ..

2 minutes ago

Two children drown in a rainwater pound

2 minutes ago

The inter'l community need to act over Kashmir's f ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.