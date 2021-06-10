Civil society institutions play important role in preparing national human rights plan: Gargash

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jun, 2021) Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Chairman of the National Human Rights Committee (NHRC), has met with various representatives of civil society institutions in the country by videoconference to evaluate progress made in preparing the National Human Rights Plan.

During the meeting, he underscored the important role of these institutions in preparing the plan, as they are key partners in the consultative process carried out by the committee.

Moreover, a number of ideas and proposals put forth by participants were discussed, which the National Committee will take into account in the draft National Human Rights Plan.

Previously, the NHRC held a series of consultative meetings with civil society institutions in the country regarding the preparation of the National Human Rights Plan.

The NHRC aims to meet with these organisations on a consistent basis while preparing the plan according to the timeframe set by the committee.