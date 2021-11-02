Clarence Seedorf, Khabib Nurmagomedov launch innovative sports partnership in Dubai

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Nov, 2021) sports legends Clarence Seedorf and Khabib Nurmagomedov have joined hands to launch a Dubai-based "unique training methodology" combining football and mixed martial arts.

SK Sports Holding, founded by the two legends, announced at a news conference today the launch of the Seedorf-Khabib Performance Club, a football school to fuse combine football and mixed martial arts.

SK Sports Holding, which is headquartered at Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC), in Dubai, will establish local and regional partnerships to operate the performance clubs around the world based on a licensing or joint ventures model, with plans to open 10 locations around the world in the next 5 years.

SK Sports Holding is set to use DMCC as global partner and Dubai as a launch pad to unlock opportunities for national, regional, and global expansion.

The decision to base the company’s headquarters in DMCC was formed through long-term friendships with its Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DMCC, Ahmed Bin Sulayem.

Khabib and Seedorf met in 2020 and immediately formed a bond, with both men admiring each other, the other’s sport and achievements, while sharing a common desire to give back to society and leave a lasting impact on the lives of young people. They both live and promote a healthy lifestyle, which they want passionately to pass on to the next generation.

Seedorf is among the greatest footballers of all time. He is the only player in football history to have won the UEFA Champions League with 3 different Clubs (four times), with Ajax, Real Madrid and AC Milan.

Since 2001, Seedorf has created and operated football schools and community leagues across the globe including Suriname, USA, and Netherlands among others, and he also acts as advisor for club owners, football federations and football academies.

Undefeated UFC champion Khabib, a huge football fan himself, has long since been known for his charitable and community work in his native Dagestan and globally – since retiring from MMA last year this commitment has only grown.

Khabib knows what it took to get the best out of his talent and has therefore established a sport talent management company to support athletes in their professional journey and life.

Seedorf said: "Football gave me a lot in life, and I’m committed to give back to the community. I’m very happy to partner with Khabib and positively influence the next generation with the knowledge that I’ve gained during the years".

Khabib said: "I have always been a big football fan and admired Clarence not only as a player, but as a man. He has good values and that is very important for me as a Partner. Seedorf Khabib Performance Club will have a very positive impact and will improve football and athletic skills, but above all will create good people which is the most important thing.

SK Sports Holding: "We are honoured to have registered our headquarters at DMCC and to have them as Global Partner. We share common values and ambitions with DMCC’s Executive Chairman and CEO, Ahmed Bin Sulayem. Impact-driven projects with a sustainable business model are at the core of the success of DMCC and we are proud to be part of the JLT community."

"In yet another step towards broadening its diversification, DMCC is honoured to be the launch pad from which sporting icons, Seedorf and Khabib will embark on their new venture. As champions throughout their careers, this new venture will extend their legacies as philanthropists and businessmen by supporting new generations of youngsters in Dubai, UAE and in the world for years to come," said Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC.