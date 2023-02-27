UrduPoint.com

Classical Film Museum To Be Established In Abu Dhabi

Faizan Hashmi Published February 27, 2023 | 10:45 PM

Classical Film Museum to be established in Abu Dhabi

PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Feb, 2023) The UAE Cultural Ambassadorship at the Arab League of Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organisation (ALECSO) announced the establishment of the Classical Film Museum in Abu Dhabi, at a cultural programme organised by Anassi Media and the Arab World Institute in Paris.

The announcement ceremony was attended by Jack Lang, President of the Arab World Institute in Paris; Maadhad Hareb Mughair Al Khaili, UAE Ambassador to France; Ahmed Al Mulla, Deputy Head of Mission at the UAE Embassy in Paris; Aisha Kamali, Chargé d’Affairs of the Permanent Delegation of the UAE to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO); Dr.

Ahmedou Habibi, Expert at ALECSO, and Afifa Al Ziyadi, Delegate of ALECSO to UNESCO.

Several Arab and foreign diplomats and some 400 intellectuals, artists and journalists also attended the event.

Paris is the first international venue for the museum, an Arab and Emirati cultural project under the patronage of Sheikha Alyazia bint Nahyan Al Nahyan, Extraordinary Ambassador for Culture for ALECSO, in cooperation with the Arab World Institute and the ALECSO.

In his speech, Lang expressed his happiness at ALECSO’s decision to select the Arab World Institute as the organiser of this cultural programme, to honour classical film pioneers.

