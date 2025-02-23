Clean energy export from Hatta to Dubai to begin next April

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Feb, 2025) Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), has announced that the pumped-storage hydroelectric power plant DEWA is developing in Hatta will gradually begin exporting clean energy to Dubai for the first time in April 2025. He added that the operational tests of the clean energy power plant began in January 2025.

Al Tayer made these announcements during an inspection visit to review progress on the power plant, which is the first of its kind in the GCC region. The project, which is 96.82% complete, is designed to generate electricity using water stored in the Hatta Dam and a newly constructed upper dam in the mountains. The plant will have a production capacity of 250 megawatts (MW), a storage capacity of 1,500 megawatt-hours and a lifespan of up to 80 years with an investment of AED1.421 billion.

Al Tayer stated that the project supports the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050, which aim to provide 100% of Dubai’s total power production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050.

Al Tayer highlighted that the hydroelectric power plant in Hatta is part of DEWA’s efforts to diversify energy production from renewable and clean sources in Dubai.

These include various technologies such as solar photovoltaic panels, concentrated solar power and the use of renewable energy to produce green hydrogen.

During the visit, Al Tayer was briefed on the latest construction work, including the recent completion of generator installations. Preparations are currently under way for a trial operation in the first quarter of 2025. The visit also included an inspection of the plant’s upper dam, which features a 72-metre-high main wall and a 37-metre-high side dam, which has been filled in preparation for trial operation.

The hydroelectric power plant is designed as an energy storage facility with a turnaround efficiency of 78.9%. It uses the potential energy of water stored in the upper dam, converting it into kinetic energy as it flows through a 1.2-kilometre subterranean tunnel. This kinetic energy rotates the turbines, converting mechanical energy into electrical energy, which can be delivered to DEWA’s grid within 90 seconds to meet demand. To store energy, clean power generated at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park will be used to pump water back to the upper dam, converting electrical power into kinetic energy during the process.