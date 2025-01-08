Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi awarded second Magnet designation for nursing excellence

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jan, 2025) Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, part of the M42 group, has for the second time running, received the coveted Magnet® designation from the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC).

This accolade, widely recognised as the global benchmark for nursing excellence, highlights the hospital’s commitment to world-class, compassionate patient care, innovative practices and professional nursing standards.

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi was the first and the youngest hospital in the UAE to receive this designation in 2019.

The renewed designation reflects the exceptional caliber of the hospital's nursing team, exemplifying excellence in every aspect of patient care. Notably, 97 percent of nurses hold advanced certifications, 90 percent participated in leadership development programmes, and 85 percent contributed to pioneering research that shapes the future of patient care.

Additionally, 100 percent of nurses have completed advanced patient safety training, 99 percent have attained a bachelor's degree or higher, and the hospital boasts a registered nurse turnover rate of less than 5 percent. Achieving 100 percent patient satisfaction scores further affirms the hospital's unwavering commitment to delivering compassionate, world-class patient care.

Dr. GeorgPascal Haber, Chief Executive Officer of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, said, "Excellence is driven by people, and at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, our caregivers are the cornerstone of our success.

As we continue to prioritise quality and patient experience, I want to highlight the vital role of nursing, which lies at the heart of everything we do. This renewed Magnet® designation reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering world-class care, setting new standards in healthcare, and ensuring that every patient receives the compassionate, high-quality care they deserve."

Elizabeth Govero, Chief Nursing Officer at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, added, “Our nurses not only meet the standards of Magnet® designation; they are defining and demonstrating excellence in the profession. Every day we are supported and empowered to deliver excellence, and this recognition reflects the pride, dedication and talent of our nursing team. With Cleveland Clinic’s model of care, cutting-edge technology, world-class outcomes, and a culture of shared governance and patient-centred decision-making, we’ve created an environment where nurses thrive, and patients receive the best care possible. This Magnet® designation celebrates their unwavering commitment to quality, compassion and innovation, which remains at the heart of everything we do.”