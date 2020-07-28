Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi becomes Lantern Award winner

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jul, 2020) Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, part of Mubadala’s healthcare network, has been awarded the Emergency Nurses Association’s prestigious Lantern Award, one of only two hospitals outside the US to be named as the first-ever international recipients of the prestigious honor.

The Lantern Award is given by the Emergency Nurses Association, a global membership organisation of more than 40,000 emergency nurses, in recognition of emergency departments that demonstrate exceptional performance and deliver the highest level of care to patients. The three-year award is given to only a handful of top-performing facilities each year, with just 28 of the more than 5,000 emergency departments in the United States receiving the award in 2019.

In addition to quality of care, emergency departments are evaluated for their commitment to innovation in terms of nursing practice, leadership, education, advocacy and research to qualify for the award.

"At Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, our nurses are the foundation of everything we do. Not only do they provide the highest possible level of patient care, they also play an active role in helping us improve every step of the patient journey," said Sue Behrens, Chief Nursing Officer, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi.

Nurses at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi play a vital role in its research efforts and work to implement new processes and procedures in the Emergency Department and across the hospital to improve patient care and outcomes. The Lantern Award is named in honor of Florence Nightingale, who is credited with changing nursing from an untrained job to a skilled, science-based profession.

Neil David Clark, Acting Director of Healthcare Planning Division at the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, "We applaud the efforts of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi. Receiving Lantern Award is a major milestone that would never have been possible without the dedicated efforts made by the hospital to provide world-class healthcare services for all members of the community; which has always been and will remain at the forefront of Abu Dhabi’s healthcare sector priorities."

"Becoming the first Emergency Department outside the United States to receive the Lantern Award is a tremendous honor that highlights the compassion and innovation that our caregivers provide for every patient that steps through our doors. Throughout 2020, our nursing team and emergency department provided heroic service, enabling us to provide treatment for the whole community even in the most challenging circumstances," said Dr. Rakesh Suri, Chief Executive Officer at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi.

Last year, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi became the first hospital in the middle East to achieve Magnet accreditation, a global credential of excellence in healthcare.

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s Emergency Department operates 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, providing comprehensive emergency services to patients who require immediate attention. On average, patients are seen by a consultant physician within an average of 12 minutes after arrival, significantly faster than international benchmarks.