Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi earns magnet accreditation

Abu Dhabi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Nov, 2019) Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, one of the healthcare facilities of Mubadala Investment Company, has been granted Magnet designation, a global credential of excellence in healthcare, from the American Nurses Credentialing Centre, ANCC, in a major step for the UAE medical sector.

The hospital becomes the first in the UAE to receive the prestigious designation. In addition, as a facility that only opened its doors in 2015, it has become one of the youngest hospitals ever to earn this credential.

Magnet recognition is only granted to exceptional healthcare organizations that meet the specific criteria outlined by the ANCC. To achieve Magnet recognition, an organization must meet standards in quality patient care, nursing excellence and innovations in professional nursing practice.

Dr. Rakesh Suri, CEO of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, said: "This accreditation is an important reflection of our commitment to the people of Abu Dhabi, to whom we promised we would deliver world-class healthcare. Magnet accreditation is the gold standard for nursing everywhere in the world, achieved by only the top-level hospitals, and to have earned this accreditation so early in the life of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi is a reflection of the excellence provided by our nursing team."

Typically, hospitals that receive Magnet recognition deliver better patient satisfaction, improve safety and enhance overall quality of care. Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, as part of a global network, offers patients access to advanced healthcare, excellent patient experience and innovative integrated care, delivered by 66,000 healthcare professionals worldwide.

Dr. Sue Behrens, Chief Nursing Officer, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, said: "We are so proud of this achievement for our nurses. Magnet recognition demonstrates the empowerment of our nurses to provide higher quality patient care by using innovation and nursing excellence in their practice. The result is better outcomes for our patients. At Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi we treat our patients like family; having this international designation will serve to further energize and inspire the level of care that we provide."

"We are grateful to H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), for her vision and belief in the caliber of our nursing team. I would also like to thank Dr. Fatima Al Rifai, Chair member and Secretary of the UAE Nursing and Midwifery Council, for her continued support of the nursing profession," she added.

In addition to the Magnet designation, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi also earned Joint Commission International (JCI) re-accreditation in October.

The hospital received exceptional feedback from the team of JCI inspectors, who re-accredited the hospital for the next three years.