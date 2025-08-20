Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi Introduces Breakthrough Stroke Treatment
Faizan Hashmi Published August 20, 2025 | 02:45 AM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Aug, 2025) Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi has performed the region’s first procedure using the Artisse Intrasaccular Flow Modulator, a pioneering medical implant for treating wide-necked brain aneurysms.
Designated by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi as a Centre of Excellence for stroke, the hospital is the first in the middle East and North Africa to adopt the technology.
The minimally invasive procedure involves inserting a catheter through a blood vessel to deploy a mesh device that seals the aneurysm, preventing rupture and reducing the risk of stroke.
The first patient treated with the device at the hospital showed successful aneurysm closure after three months, underscoring the technology’s potential for safer and more effective outcomes.
Fayeza Al Yafie, Executive Director of Healthcare Quality at the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, said the milestone reflects the emirate’s commitment to innovation and advanced patient care. Khalil Zahra, Staff Physician in Neurosurgery at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, said the new approach enhances treatment for complex aneurysms while reducing the need for invasive surgery.
Since launching the UAE’s first multi-organ transplant programme in 2017, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi has become a leading referral centre for advanced care. The adoption of this device further strengthens its role as a hub for neurological innovation in the region.
