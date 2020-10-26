Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi launches dedicated Breast Health Clinic

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Oct, 2020) To help strengthen oncology care for patients in the region, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, part of the Mubadala network of healthcare providers, has launched a dedicated Breast Health Clinic.

The facility offers targeted diagnostic testing, genetic counseling, innovative therapies and treatments, as well as reconstruction specialists and disease-specific experts to address all breast health issues in one location and in the shortest time possible.

By working collaboratively with other Primary healthcare providers in the country, the Breast Health Clinic’s multidisciplinary approach will promote awareness and early diagnosis of the disease and provide the best therapeutic and surgical treatment options for patients.

"Our Breast Health Clinic provides coordinated care for patients who are suspected of having breast cancer or who are at a high risk, with an approach that will lead to safer, reliable and more timely results. At Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, we want to make a patient’s visit to the hospital as meaningful as possible by anticipating their needs," says Dr. Stephen R. Grobmyer, Chair of the Oncology Institute at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi.

"Once they are referred to our team by their primary care physician, based on our initial review of the case and prior records, a patient can see a breast imager, genetic counselor, surgeon and medical oncologist usually all in the same day, who will work together to draw up and action a personalized treatment plan. We have also established a dedicated breast cancer tumor board so that the team can gather regularly to discuss complex cases and best possible treatments."

Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women in the UAE according to the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi. In October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the clinic is encouraging women to be aware of risk factors, such as family history, breast density, genetic mutation and reproductive factors. Therefore, the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi recommends that all women have a screening mammogram every two years from the age of 40, and earlier if they have a family history of cancer.

"Patients who have a family history of early onset of the disease should typically start screening ten years earlier than the earliest onset of cancer in their family.

An annual exam by their primary care doctor or gynecologist is always recommended," says Dr. Grobmyer.

He explains that increasing research into hereditary breast cancer means that seeking genetic counseling can unlock potential risk factors and mutations that can help the patient make better health decisions.

"We are one of the few hospitals in the country that have a certified genetic counselor, which helps us enhance our cancer care. Our direct link with the Cleveland Clinic global network also enables us to participate in weekly genetics conferences in the Cleveland Clinic main campus (USA) and full access to expertise from all over the world to help patients," says Dr. Grobmyer.

For patients with a family history of breast, ovarian or other type of cancer, genetic counseling can determine whether they are predisposed. Their primary care doctor can refer them for genetic counseling where they undergo a scientific investigation, such as blood tests, that can detect undiagnosed gene mutations in one of the breast cancer genes or other genes.

Patients who have breast cancer can benefit from this service by knowing more about the patterns and possibility of mutations, which can be used to adapt their treatment plan.

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi can also conduct a formal risk assessment based on models for predicting breast cancer in patients who may not have a family history. Advanced models are used to calculate whether a patient is carrying the BRCA1, BRCA2, or other mutations and their likelihood of developing the cancer over the course of their lifetime. The models consider factors such as lifestyle, body mass index, breast density, history of atypia on a biopsy, number of biopsies, number of children and age of first childbirth.

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi continues to expand its range of cancer services as it prepares to open its dedicated oncology center. Modelled on Cleveland Clinic’s Taussig Cancer Center in the USA, the facility will provide a full range of advanced treatments in a central location and house support services designed to make patients as comfortable as possible as they receive their care.